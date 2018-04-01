Program teaches naturals on-campus new methods by: Amber Primus

The “Protect Your Crown” event was held on Mar. 26 in the General Classroom Building. The program, a natural hair seminar, taught individual multiple ways on how to maintain their natural hair. The audience, which was most natural, we’re excited to learn new methods on how to make sure that their hair is healthy and well kept.

The program started off with the basics of how to take care of natural hair when treating it for wash day. Wash day is a very important day for naturals because it helps to get rid of the dead hair that has built up from the root to the tip of the hair strands.

It was advised to always detangle with a wide tooth comb because it takes out dead hair as opposed to actual healthy hair. It was strongly recommended to have a paddle brush because it helps with breakage too. Parting the hair with a wide-tooth comb helps to make sections either big or small as opposed having a small comb which would make the parting much neater and more precise.

Even though these tips are very helpful, the holy grail of all natural hair is a moisturizer. There many methods to keep natural hair moisturized and many products to achieve it with. There wasn’t a specific product that was shown but some recommendations were made for the Carol’s Daughter’s brand since it has everything a person could think of to properly care for their hair.

It is also essential to also have natural oil to treat the scalp every once in a while and to help give your hair a healthy shine when it dries out especially if it does very often. Another essential is edge control in which the audience agreed is important to have in order to

finish the look of that intended hairstyle. Edge control tames the edges of the hair so that the hair looks neater in the end.

There was a demonstration of how a person could use edge control to their advantage. The “swoop method” was highly recommended where a person would take their toothbrush and apply the edge control in the desired area and made swoops or in the direction of a “J” until it connects with the rest of the hair.

Lastly, if a natural wants to apply heat to their hair, the best thing to use for that are tourmaline/nano titanium heat tools. From using that, it helps to eliminate frizz, reduce static, repairs damaged hair, reduces drying time, seals split ends and leaves the hair very smooth and silky.

The program taught the audience new and better methods to keep their natural hair healthy.