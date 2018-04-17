The NBA playoff picture by TyRel Thompson

The NBA Playoffs kicked off in an eventful weekend, filled with stunning upsets and blowout victories leaving fans in a state of frenzy.

At the start of the regular season the Golden State Warriors (58-24) and Cleveland Cavaliers (50-32) were projected to win their respective conferences.

Surprisingly, that was not the case for neither team. The Houston Rockets finished the regular season with a league best record of 65-17, and were the number one seed in the Western Conference.

As for the Eastern Conference, the Toronto Raptors (59-23) were the beasts of the East in the regular season and finished number one.

For the past few seasons, the West has always had more talent and possessed better teams than the East. With that being said, the number one seed, Houston Rockets are very pressured this year.

Yes, the team has the best record, a future hall of famer in Chris Paul, and future league MVP James Harden, but the road will be tough. The reasoning behind this is the simple fact that neither of these two stars have been able to get over the hump. When Paul was in Los Angeles with the Clippers, the team never made it past the second round. While Harden never manages to show up when it matters the most.

When it comes to the East, it’s usually predictable. Despite the Cavaliers being the number four seed they are still the team to beat. Especially since Kyrie Irving, who now plays for the Celtics, is out for the remainder of the season. Negating almost any chance of the Celtics being a contender in the playoffs.

The Cavaliers have proved that they can beat Toronto throughout the regular season, without much problem.

Round one of the NBA Playoffs started on Saturday, April 14th.

What stood out the most was the New Orleans Pelicans (48-34) stealing a win in Portland against the Trail Blazers (49-33). Anthony Davis has a monster game scoring 35, and grabbing 14 boards.

The Warriors were being questioned by many, heading into the playoffs, on if they can win without, guard, Stephen Curry. Well, no need to question them anymore due to their blowout win against a seventh seed Spurs team.

The final four games of the first round were played on Sunday, April 15th, and left many fans people surprised.

The first game between the Boston Celtics (55-27) and the Milwaukee Bucks 44-38 was, by far, the best hame if the weekend. Regulation ended with a stunning three pointer by, forward, Khris Middleton that led the game into overtime.

There was also a very controversial call, which led to forward Giannas Antetokounmpo, fouling out of the game in overtime. Despite the Boston Celtics (55-27) winning, Antetokounmpo had a monster game. The Greek freak scored 35 points and grabbed 13 boards.

An on the rise Indiana Pacers team shocked Cleveland as they blew out the defending Eastern Conference Champions.

That loss makes it LeBron James’ first, first round loss since 2012 (21 games). This is also marks James first ever loss in the opener of the first round.

Pacers guard, Victor Oladipo, played like the All-Star that he is, leading all scorers with 32 points.

The start of the NBA Playoffs was packed with excitement, and will only get more thrilling as it gets closer to the NBA Finals.