Suspected tornado strikes down in Greensboro

Greensboro — For people in Greensboro and surrounding areas, the worst is over, but the damage is still being assessed.

The first report of the suspected tornado was near U.S. 29 and Gate City Boulevard on Sunday at 5:15 p.m.

One person has been killed after a tree struck his car Sunday, as cited on News and Record. Hundreds of homes and businesses were damaged in east Greensboro, where the storm moved from south to north.

Duke Energy said about 43,000 customers lacked power in North Carolina, according to Fox News.

Multiple city streets have been closed because of fallen trees and power lines.

Guilford County Schools are closed today because of extensive damage and power outages at 15 schools and administrative offices.

Although N.C. A&T’s campus was not directly affected, many off-campus students are still without power or hot water.

In an email released from University Communications, students were given the option to use a same-sex friend’s residence halls, Campus Fitness Center or the lower level of Corbett to shower.

Students in leased housing will be able to dine in Williams Dining Hall for free until Wednesday, April 18. Students must present their Aggie One card.

Below is a list of emergency shelters in Greensboro for those affected:

Glenwood Center (2010 Coliseum Blvd)

Interactive Resource Center (407 E. Washington St.)

The extensive damage has left many in need of assistance. If you would like to help, contact Greensboro’s City Center at (336) 373-2489.