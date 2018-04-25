What kind of hair is “poppin'” at N.C. A&T? by Meagan Chalmers & Na’eema Jakes

In the black community, hair is more than just about “taming the mane.” It’s a form of creativity and originality. Black hair is the most diverse type of hair with different shades of colors and textures.

Hair – and the way an individual chooses to style it – can be a form of expression. With thousands of styles to choose from, there is no such thing as ordinary black hair.

Here at N.C. A&T, our range of hairstyles is the best. Many women rock fades and finger waves, protective styles like various styles of braids, faux locs and wigs. The naturalistis on campus often showcase twist outs, braid outs, wash and goes and fresh silk presses.

You could say the hair trends at Aggieland are “poppin.”

We asked 85 women on campus about their opinion on the latest hair trends, and the ladies have spoken. 39 percent voted wigs as the most poppin’ hair trend on campus.

“Wigs are quick hairstyle when you don’t want to do anything to your hair” said Qui’Ana, senior accounting student.

Wigs are a hot commodity here on N.C. A&T’s campus. With all the vendors on campus selling hair and hair stylist who make and install wigs, it’s not difficult to see why wigs may very well be the most poppin’ hair trend.

A poll was taken by Aggie men on what type of hairstyles they like to see on the women of campus. Natural hair was the popular vote. Que the Promoter, N.C. A&T alum, said he liked natural hair the best.

The men further explained that they can tell the difference between natural hair, and weaves or wigs, though their opinion is not likely to convince the women on campus to change their favorite styles.

Still, men on campus have also showed out with their hairstyles as well.

Out of 60 men polled, 58 percent voted that fades and waves are the go-to style on campus. With numerous types of styles ranging from low fades, sponge twists, and afros and locs, it seems the men on campus like to keep it simple yet clean.

On any given day, you may see various hairstyles modeled on students. These “lemonade” braids and lace fronts plucked to perfection are more than just hair. It’s a skill, passion, hobby, form of expression and an extension of people’s personal style.

So, what’s your favorite hairstyle?