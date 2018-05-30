N.C. A&T makes 2018 Best Online Colleges in N.C. list by Elaijah Gibbs-Jones

The SR Education Group disclosed their ranking for the 2018 Best Online Colleges throughout the United States; 18 of the best online colleges in North Carolina were picked out and N.C. A&T ranked at number 15.

SR Education Group is an online education research publisher that helps students nationally discover the best online universities and colleges in terms of annual tuition, accreditation and offered programs.

The 2018 Best Online Colleges in North Carolina ranking can be found at: https://www.guidetoonlineschools.com/best-online-colleges/north-carolina

“These rankings were created in hopes of making the college search process more accessible for prospective students who are looking for schools by state,” according to a press release by PRWeb.

N.C. A&T currently holds Regional accreditation, which is the most prestigious form of accreditation and is recognized by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools.

Online acceptance rates at N.C. A&T is at 60 percent, with 56 percent in academic strength.

Online students are offered the opportunity to complete a vast amount of degrees and certifications, as well as 15 Bachelor’s degrees, nine Master’s degree and two Doctoral degrees. This totals a number of 28 degrees and certifications combined for students throughout the U.S. to obtain while taking online courses at N.C. A&T.

From the 18 N.C. schools listed, there were only four Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) ranked as the best for online programs.

The methodology for calculating the rankings is available here: https://www.guidetoonlineschools.com/best-online-colleges-methodology

Online courses can be taken at N.C. A&T by visiting http://online.ncat.edu/.