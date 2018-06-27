Aggie Stadium receives new name by Elaijah Gibbs-Jones

The Vandergrift Administration released a statement to address concerns on the renaming of N.C. A&T “Aggie Stadium.”

This release followed shortly after the university announced that the Aggie Stadium would be renamed as the BB&T Stadium; the change occurred after due a generous gift of 1.5 million dollars was given to the university.

“The Student Government Association understands why our Aggie Family is concerned about banks, corporations and other private entities coming onto our campus and changing tradition,” the SGA statement included.

Despite the reservations many may have about such entities’ involvement with Historically Black Colleges and Universities’ campuses, the set student fees are miniature when compared to the cost of necessary improvements. Therefore, universities turn to outside sponsors and donors.

Due to the fact that North Carolina prohibits state universities from utilizing state funds for athletic programs, N.C.A&T requested sponsorship form BB&T in October, of 2017.

As a part of the sponsorship, BB&T has officially secured naming rights over the 37-year old stadium for the next 15 years. The Vandergrift Administration wanted to make clear the results of the renaming.

What Aggie students, alumni and friends can expect.

Four new BB&T advertisements signs to replace “Aggie Stadium” signage.

As football season is approaching, it is the university and BB&T’s goal to replace the signs before the first home game.

“It will certainly be this football season. The new signs have to be created. The challenging part is getting them hung while we still have track meets and other utilization for the stadium at the same time,” said Earl Hilton, N.C. A&T’s director of Intercollegiate Athletics.

State of the art improvements to the Irwin Bell Track.

This is said to be the “most visible element” by Hilton. The replacement and renovations will occur throughout the 2018-2019 academic year. The track will continue to be used by not only N.C.A&T’s championship track team but the Jr. Olympics, high school, amateur and collegiate meets.

BB&T is excited to invest in the community it serves, according to the University. The sponsorship is another avenue to ensure that Aggie Pride is amplified, and is not possible without donors like the Aggie Athletic Foundation and now BB&T.