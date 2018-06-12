Aggies enjoy Carowinds trip by Sierra Dixon

Roller coasters, water slides and an unlimited amount of fun is exactly what every college student needs to have a great time. This summer, students enjoyed just that.

The Office of Student Activities (OSA) hosted a day trip to Carowinds Amusement park in Charlotte, NC on Friday, June 1.

A group of 35 students arrived at the university’s Student Center at 8:30 a.m. to register for the trip. OSA provided refreshments as the students boarded the bus. The trip was $15 with an Aggie one, and OSA provided transportation and access to the water park, too.

“I was really happy they had this trip available. I was so bored in my apartment,” said Sadia Wells, mass media production student.

Before the bus left for Charlotte, Assistant Director of OSA, Tiffany L. Freeman, made sure students’ safety was a top priority. Freeman created a GroupMe group chat for everyone attending the trip so they could be kept up to date on all announcements.

The bus arrived at the Carowinds park at 11 a.m. After they recieved their tickets, the students were able to explore the park freely. Carowinds has many rides including the Fury 325 roller coaster which is the one of the world’s tallest and fastest giga coasters!

Since it was a hot, sunny day, some students tried to beat the heat by exploring the water park. Some students’ favorite rides and activities were the multiple water slides and a lazy river.

“Carowinds was a fun and exhilarating experience. It was great to let loose and meet new students while I was there,” Wells said.

The students departed the amusement park at 5 p.m. and stopped at the Concord Mills mall in Concord, North Carolina for dinner. The bus arrived on N.C. A&T’s campus at approximately 8:30 p.m.

“I’m looking forward to more fun OSA events in the future,” said Case Howard a Sports Science Student.

To see all upcoming events, check out the OSA calendar.