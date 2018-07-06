2018 NBA summer Free Agency. by Tyrel Thompson

NBA free agency is upon us and the big question is, where will the top players land this Summer?

This Summer is one of the biggest free agencies in recent years.

NBA Superstars; such as Kevin Durant, Chris Paul and Deandre Jordan are amongst this year’s free agency class, as well as the mainstream players like LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

A lot of speculation circles where LeBron James may end up, for the 2018-2019 NBA season since he has chosen to exercise his 35.6 million dollar option on June 29. His decision has not only allowed for his free agency but a swift rivalry between his top picks.

James free agency first began in 2010 when he took his talents to South Beach and joined the Miami Heat; with this move, he won two NBA titles.

Then in 2014, he decided to go back home to Cleveland, Ohio in hopes of bringing home a championship. He fulfilled that destiny, winning the NBA title in 2016.

James is expected to sign with, one of, the following teams this summer; Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets, Boston Celtics or the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George decisions are also up for debate.

Kawhi Leonard, NBA Champion, NBA Finals MVP, two-time NBA all-star and defensive player of the year, is done with the San Antonio Spurs and has expressed interest in going back to his home state of California.

Leonard, could potentially land in Los Angeles and play for the Lakers. If this happens, it would definitely draw interest from, LeBron James.

As for Paul George; five-time NBA all-star who is one of the top tier players in the association has declined to exercise his 20.7 million dollar option and became an unrestricted free agent as of, June 29.

Sources say that the Los Angeles Lakers are a potential landing spot since that team is in his hometown and the thought of being in L.A. is lovely.