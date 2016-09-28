Can protesters go too far?

By Jazmine Devone

Word Editor

“Everyone has the right to freedom of peaceful assembly… The right applies to protests, marches and demonstrations… counter-demonstrations, ‘sit-ins’, motionless protests etc.

The right only applies to peaceful gatherings and does not protect intentionally violent protest,” according to Liberty Human Rights.

Therefore, is it safe to conclude that rioting is a form of protest gone wrong?

In particular, one quote from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., has become a touchstone for those who seek to understand why those individuals have taken to the streets.

This snippet from his speech, “The Other America” at Stanford University, April 14, 1967 is still pivotal today:

“I think America must see that riots do not develop out of thin air… But in the final analysis, a riot is the language of the unheard. And what is it that America has failed to hear? It has failed to hear that the plight of the Negro poor has worsened over the last few years.

And it has failed to hear that large segments of white society are more concerned about tranquility and the status quo than about justice, equality, and humanity. Social justice and progress are the absolute guarantors of riot prevention.”

History is repeating itself and tragic events are recurring, i.e. deaths of innocent African Americans by the police – not the delinquent murderer you would expect it to be but officers sworn to “protect and serve.”

Unfortunately, the late Charlotte resident, Keith Scott, is one of many African Americans who has lost his life to police brutality, and this has sparked an uproar of protests in Charlotte, NC.

“It is important that folks know that this is an organized protest we know the tactics they are going to use and we know they are itching to hurt us,” said Delaney Vandergrift, 19, student organizer of North Carolina A&T State University who was present for the protests in Charlotte, N.C.

“They like it when people are in one group so they can monitor us… We are there to shut s**t down, and we don’t get to do that if they are just trailing behind us like we’re one big happy family. They’re violent, and they need to feel uncomfortable.” said Vandergrift.

Which leads to our next topic: #BlueLivesMatter. I recently came across a tweet on Twitter that read: “How come black lives matter only when there shot by a white cop? #BlueLivesMatter”

It is no secret that black on black crime has and continues to happen; however, in the case where innocent African Americans have lost their lives to white police officers.

It is simply not a phenomenon we should stand by and accept.

The black community is facing problems that need attention, but what community doesn’t?

Let’s talk about the acceptance of white mental illness after committing absolutely disgusting hate crimes, i.e.

The massacre in Charleston, S.C. where nine innocent people were killed in their own church! Absolutely unacceptable!

Every community has its faults, but this police brutality topic continues to reoccur and something needs to be done concerning this matter.

The situation at hand is unfortunate for good officers who do their job accordingly.

Nonetheless, when you are part of a community that takes part in such crime, something must be done.

These officers also have the opportunity to become advocates against actions of police brutality.

You must be the change you want to see.

When you become silent about these issues, you are accepting them.

Let’s be real. Of course, we know #AllLivesMatter, but that also includes #BlackLivesMatter; therefore, if you support the #AllLivesMatter movement and not #BlackLivesMatter, then you are part of the problem!

Now, what about these two calls to action: Protesting vs. Rioting?

“I think protest and rioting are incredibly crucial to the movement. People should be withholding money from white things, speaking out, registering people to vote.

“In order for us to knock down these pillars that are upholding white supremacy a lot of things have to be happening at one time,” said Vandergrift.

Although our freedom may never be free, it is important that we love one another and fight for the cause. It is unfortunate that the cause is our black lives; however, we will prevail.