Kid Cudi Album in the works?

By Hakeem Shabazz-Norris

Contributor

2016 is the year of great music. With music coming from every corner and sounding as beautiful as ever, you would be ready for one of the most influential people in music to release the next big thing. Earlier this year, Kid Cudi announced that he would be releasing two albums this year, following his “different” album “Speeding Bullet 2 Heaven.” Along with featuring on Kanye West & Travis Scott’s album, one would like to think that it’s Cudi Season. He teased the track listing to the first album “Passion, Pain, & Demon Slayin,” which only had features from Travis Scott, André 3000, Pharrell, and Willow Smith on Twitter last Monday. This prepared the world for his new album set to release on Sept. 30th. Sadly, due to sample clearance, the album did not drop.

On the bright side, he did release two singles “SURFIN” featuring the great Pharrell along with another single entitled, “FREQUENCY.” These two tracks show that Cudi is back on his P’s & Q’s. “Surfin” has the sunny day, laid back vibe that we all expect from Cudi, while “Frequency” shows he can still be dark and edgy. As the world prepped themselves for the new album, Kid Cudi went to Facebook to announce that he checked himself into rehab for depression and suicidal urges. He assured us the album is on the way, but it’s time that he worked on himself. He states how he has been sad for as long as we have known him, and he has spent so much time on other people until he’s forgotten about himself. We will keep you in our prayers, Cudi. Get well soon. Focus on yourself and get yourself right, not for your fans, but for yourself. We love you.