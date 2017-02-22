DO’S & DONT’S for the Career Fair

A large part of investing in your career is allowing others to view your skills for your most desired profession. One of the best ways to display them is through the spring career fair. I have a provided a list of suggestions below to help you better prepare for the structure of the career fair.
Location: Corbett Gymnasium
Date: February 23, 2017
Time: 9:00am-2:00pm
DO DON’T
DO- get your resume reviewed by someone at Career
Services before the career fair, to ensure there are no
errors. DON’T- review your own resume or have a friend look it over.
DO- prepare the best resume you can with detail, before
letting someone review and revise it for you. DON’T- let your resume cover 2 pages unless you have over 5 years of work experience in your desired occupation.
DO- wear business casual. Find a store where you can
piece together a presentable look. DON’T- wear tight uncomfortable clothes revealing body parts that are inappropriate for the workplace.
DO- prepare a quick (30-second) elevator speech, detailed with impressive things about yourself that will stand out the most at the career fair. DON’T- share unflattering details about yourself or anyone else.
DO- make eye contact while communicating with the
representatives of the businesses.
DON’T- look all around the room. This may show that you’re distracted and uninterested.
DO- always shake the representative’s hand and
introduce yourself before you engage in conversation.
Afterwards, thank them for their time. DON’T- walk right up and begin asking questions without doing a formal and common introduction.
When it comes to dressing for any type of interview process, including the Spring Career Fair, business casual is the expectation. Wearing business casual for women can include a knee-length skirt or longer and dress pants paired with a button-down shirt or an appropriate fashion top. Your shoes should be comfortable and easy to walk in: flats or a three-inch heel. Business casual for men usually includes dress pants with a button-down shirt and tie, if available, it also helps to include a blazer or suit jacket. Stores where business casual clothing can be found includes but is not limited to: JCPenney, H&M, Belk, Target, TJ Maxx, Marshalls, etc.
List of Business at the Spring Career Fair
Allscripts
Altec Industries
AT&T
Bank of America
Dell
Farm Credit
Greensboro Fire Department
Intel
Microsoft
Sam’s Club
Smithfield Foods
U.S. Coast Guard
United States Postal Service
Sanderson Farms, Inc.
Land O’Lakes Inc
LINCOLN FINANCIAL GROUP
GKN
Honda Aircraft Company
Ingersoll Rand
Elder Research, Inc
General Electric
Citrix
Corning Incorporated
Alexis Wray
