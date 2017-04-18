Trump Jumps the Gun

By Allison Gilmore

On Thursday, April 6th, President Donald Trump ordered for 59 Tomahawk Cruise Missiles to be launched at a Syrian airbase. This was performed in response to the chemical warfare that has been unleashed upon innocent men, women, and children. Trump sees this proactive response as heroic, but he does not realize he has put this country and even the world at jeopardy.

In Trumps address following the missile launches, he noted that he is taking action quickly because of previous presidents’ failures to act immediately. What Trump does not realize is just why those presidents moved at a slower pace. When attacks have happened in other countries, Presidents have taken time to evaluate the entire situation before acting. If anything, Trump should have held a press conference addressing the public on things to come, but Trump decided to act on his own accord. Without reviewing the facts first, it has now caused horror across this country. Syria even claimed that Trumps actions has aided Isis and the terrorist regime. It is unclear whose side America is on.

If this was not for Trumps political agenda, then it was out of shear emotion. In his address Thursday night, Trump talked a lot about the innocent children that were lost in these attacks. Of course, this was surprising because it shows that Trump not only has a soul, but he cares for people besides his constituents. But if this was done out of his anger and sadness at that moment, then how will other things be handled in the future? If this was just a “small attack” then what will happen if thousands of children die? Would Trump throw his “Make America Great Again” cap on the ground and exclaim we’re going to war? Not saying that going to war over children dying is not justifiable, but he’s clearly not looking at other factors.

Let’s not forget the fact that the same day he launched the missiles was the same day that he met with the President of China, Xi Jinping. Trump has been trying to prove himself to the President of China throughout his entire Presidency. It would be a shame if Trump launched the missile to prove to China that he is about business. We all know what happens when we try and impress people who probably don’t even care; It always backfires in our face. Wouldn’t it be terrible if Trump did this just to get a pat on the back from his allies, not realizing that he is stirring the pot for war?

So within just eleven weeks of office, President Donald Trump has proved to everyone in the world that he doesn’t play games when it comes to kids and chemical warfare. Will this blow over, or will it be the first step to something we clearly saw coming? As American’s continue to question Donald’s Trump reign and his own hypocrisy (he tweeted in 2013 that Obama should not attack Syria), we are constantly on the edge of our seats every day. Some wondering if they may be sent back to their home country, others in fear of a wall being built. I think all Americans can agree in the feeling of uneasiness we get from Trump as President and not knowing what he is going to do next.