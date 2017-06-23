‘All Eyez’ falls short

Review: All Eyez On Me (2017)

Cast: Demetrius Shipp Jr., Danai Gurira, Kat Graham, Dominic L. Santana

Director: Benny Boom

Synopsis: Demetrius Shipp Jr. stars as the rapper Tupac Shakur and the story about his life. His mother Afeni Shakur (Danai Gurira) was traveling from city to city to find somewhere to stay because she was struggling. However, when Tupac left his best friend Jada Pinkett played by (Kat Graham) it changed his whole life around.

By Cameron Ferguson

Contributor

“All Eyez On Me” was release on June 16, 2017, Tupac’s birthday.

“All Eyez On Me” was okay but it wasn’t what I expected. I thought the movie was going to be an actual story about Tupac, however, it was like a documentary. Some of the parts were good and some weren’t. When I saw the previews, it looked like it was going to be on the top chart but to me they didn’t do an excellent job. The plot where was confusing because it went back and forth with the interviewer talking to Tupac and jumping to his story. They rarely showed his storyline and that’s what I was looking forward to.

From a scale of 1-10, I would give them a 6. When I watched “Notorious”, about Biggie’s life, it was a story-telling movie and the plot was in chronological order. At first, it showed the scene where he was coming out of the club and riding in an SUV then stop at the light; however, a car came beside him and start firing shots. Afterward, they had refresh his story from the very start of his child hood to adulthood.

“All Eyez On Me” kept skipping around didn’t show his childhood. It only showed where he was in school with his best friend Jada Pinkett and how they were very close to each other. They did do show the dates to where it took place at.

Whenever you make a movie that’s based on true story, your supposed to start from their childhood to adulthood. There’s no way that you can have an interviewer on a story-telling movie because I’ve never seen one before when I watch it. Overall, I was upset on how the plots were and how it wasn’t in order. The movie didn’t show his childhood and went straight to his teenage life. It showed him in school getting an education and how he could spend time with his best friend Jada Pinkett. I know that the movie had receive some bad reviews because the plot scenes wasn’t as good as people think it would be. What really brought my attention was the previews that they showed before releasing it but it was a turn-around when I saw the movie. This was probably the worse based on a true story movie that I have seen.

The movie was 140 minutes long. The movie had some good parts such as how Tupac was keeping things real and loyal. He also was calm when he saw people getting killed instead of overreacting. “All Eyez On Me” could have been better.