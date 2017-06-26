‘Transformers’ an action-packed adventure

Transformers: The Last Knight (2017)

By Cameron Ferguson

Contributor

Cast: Mark Wahlberg, Anthony Hopkins, Laura Haddock, Isabella Moner

Director: Michael Bay

Synopsis: When Optimus Prime left planet Earth, it is up Cade Yeager (Mark Wahlberg) and the English professor from Oxford University Vivian Wembley (Laura Haddock) to save the world.

Review:

“Transformers: The Last Knight” released on June 21, 2017. It has been the fifth transformers movie that has been in theaters in a 10-year span. The movie was a little better than the last movie that came out in 2014. I remembered when I saw the last one, it had a new set of characters on that movie and it was a different scene. I wasn’t expecting them to make another transformers movie.

The first three movies where the best ones because it had the main character named Sam Witwicky (Shia Labeouf) and he’s the one that started it. The first three movies had feeling and where mysterious because you don’t know what’s going to happen next. However, when the fourth transformers movie came out, it was awkward because of the new cast coming in the movie and how it was going to turn out. The last one was okay but then at the same time I would rather see the old cast. I believed that every time they have a similar movie coming out with a new set of casts, the rating starts to decrease. I remember when one of the three movies that came out had high ratings and did good on the box office.

For example, when the first three Spider-Man movies came out, it was incredible. They had the original Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire) and behind him were Mary Jane Watson (Kristen Dunst) and Harry Osbourne (James Franco). Those three-main character make sure that they are enjoying the movie and the have everybody an enjoyable time. Also, one of the movies has set the bar high by raising the money on box offices on the first week it came out. However, when they made the “Amazing Spider-Man” it wasn’t want I wanted to expect. Those two movies that they made were very disappointed and I didn’t like how they made the same plot but in an unique way. I felt that they disrespected the original Spider-Man thinking the movie was going have some great rating but it turned out to be a joke.

Going back to Transformers I wanted to see the original cast but overall, it was okay. It was better than one that came out in 2014 because it was a total different mindset. From a scale of 1-10, I would rate this movie a 7. The movie was 148 minutes long and they had some good plot scenes. But I still would rather have the original cast because they’re the ones who started it. Every original movie that has always been good and set ratings high has always have to have different characters that’s going to cause the ratings to go down.