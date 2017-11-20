My name is not a number by: Patrick Battle
Although in this society, the security says otherwise
My name is not a number
A position shouldn’t make you
More better
Or more clever
We all are human look to your left and right
We all can breathe
So put 2 and 2 together
My name is not a number
I am not some barcode that you scan
In order to see through my lifespan
I’m a man
A human being
That’s seeing
Everything vividly through my eagle’s eye
Coming live from the 2-5
My name is not a number
It’s a bummer
That we all can’t get along at times
I personally consider hate to be a crime
But that’s fine
We’ll learn one day
That whether you’re god’s daughter or son
We can come together in unity to form power within one
Our names are not a number