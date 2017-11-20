My name is not a number by: Patrick Battle

Although in this society, the security says otherwise

My name is not a number

A position shouldn’t make you

More better

Or more clever

We all are human look to your left and right

We all can breathe

So put 2 and 2 together

My name is not a number

I am not some barcode that you scan

In order to see through my lifespan

I’m a man

A human being

That’s seeing

Everything vividly through my eagle’s eye

Coming live from the 2-5

My name is not a number

It’s a bummer

That we all can’t get along at times

I personally consider hate to be a crime

But that’s fine

We’ll learn one day

That whether you’re god’s daughter or son

We can come together in unity to form power within one

Our names are not a number