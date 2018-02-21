Aggies in Jeopardy?

With enrollment numbers rising steadily at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, the university prepares for their high influx of fall 2018 applications.

The increase of students has created a more academically competitive institution, a high demand for housing and funding goals.

During the Board of Trustees meeting it was announced that N.C. A&T has currently received more than 16,000 applications for fall admissions, which is an 11 percent increase from the previous year.

“We are witnessing the benefits of the hard work invested by our faculty, staff, students and alumni, as well as the guidance of our Board of Trustees and the investment of our private supporters. And there’s much more work to be done,” said Chancellor Harold Martin in the Aggie Newsroom articles.

The university’s increasing growth trend started in 2013 when they received over 6,000 applications, only admitting 56.5 percent of applicants.

Each year, the university not only has an increase in applications, but the student body numbers have also grown dramatically.

The rise of academic requirements vastly changed with the recently accepted freshman class size.

The university notes that this class size was not only the largest but carried an average GPA of 3.51, average SAT score of 1,023 and an average ACT score of 20.

The enrollment growth from Fall 2017 also demonstrated the vast amount of master and doctoral students, more than 1,500 Aggies pursuing an upper level degree.

This high influx of students has also created a high demand for housing.

The university plans to continue leasing off-campus housing for the overflow of students.

Because of last Fall’s increasing enrollment, N.C. A&T assigned more then 500 students to three off-campus locations while placing additional students in the Drury Inn and Suites of Greensboro.

The Board of Trustees discussed an expectation of over 300 off-campus beds for the 2018 Fall semester.

About 3,900 on-campus beds are being provided to a range of freshmen, sophomores, juniors and senior students the university will see more incoming students with a temporary housing dilemma.

“For the financial aspect, I understand how accepting more students will increase revenue, but where will these additional students reside? There are not enough Drury Inns to accommodate 16,000 students,” said Alonzo Clark, junior journalism and mass communications student.

N.C. A&T Housing and Residence Life declined to comment.

With the increase of students, N.C. A&T’s funding project for the capital campaign is 65 percent complete. The universities initial goal was $85 milion.

This capital campaign project for funding provides student scholarships, professorships, academic programs and facilities.

Due to the increase of applicants, the university contemplates announcing a new fundraising goal in November of 2018.

“But these large numbers could be a great example to show the UNC school system more students are attending N.C. A&T. Maybe we can get more amenities like UNCG,” said Clark.

The influx of students at N.C. A&T will continue to be a topic of discussion. There has been no comment from N.C. A&T administration thus far.