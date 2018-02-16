New Aggies, Same Dominance by Chris Samuel

Coming off an historic 12-0 season with a Celebration Bowl win, the North Carolina A&T football team is showing no signs of slowing down. Head coach Rod Broadway did retire after the bowl win, but plenty of new faces will help make sure the Aggies repeat as Celebration Bowl champions. Here are five fresh recruits to watch for in the 2018 season.

1) Wizdom Vaughn (WR, 5’10,170lbs, Wilmington, NC from New Hanover HS) No doubt about it, Wiz Vaughn is a lethal receiver coming in for the Aggies. Standing at only 5’10 Vaughn, is a giant on the field with his electrifying play. As a receiver for New Hanover, he caught 97 passes for 1,487 yards and 12 touchdowns. Vaughn is an Associated-Press honored player in the state of North Carolina, and also runs a 4.5 40-yard dash. In the 3-AA state championship game, Vaughn had 15 carries for 122 yards and five catches for 53 yards and was named MVP.

2) Miles Simon (DB, 6’0,190lbs, Lenoir, NC, from Hibriten HS)

A&T is getting a fierce tackler and talented ball hawk in Simon. Over his two year varsity career, Simon made 102 tackles (95 solo). With him on the field it’s a no fly zone with him having 16 INTs and 14 breakups in his career as well. Simon didn’t earn all-state honors for just his defense, he also had 331 receiving yards and six touchdowns in high school. Simon also three rushing touchdowns. Other accomplishments for Simon were an invitation to the Shrine Bowl, and first team all-region by the Raleigh News-Observer.

3) Chris Williams (LB, 6’1,225lbs, Laurinburg, NC from Scotland HS)

Not only is Williams a Conference Defensive Player of the Year, he graduated high school with a 4.6 GPA. During his high school career, he made 186 tackles (179 solo) including 21 tackles for loss. While on the Varsity team, Williams was all-conference multiple times and led his team to a state championship appearance as a senior. Chris also has a twin brother, Tim, who is also going to play football for the Aggies in 2018.

4) TeVaughn Higgins (ATH, 6’2,225lbs, Hopkins, SC from Lower Richland) Higgins is an essential dual threat player coming in for A&T. In high school he threw for more than 4,000 yards and 40 touchdowns in two seasons. Even with stellar quarterback skills, he also rushed for 1,800 yards and scored 20 touchdowns with 1,300 passing yards and 12 touchdowns as a senior. With his excellence on the field he earned All-Midlands as a senior.

5) Zareik Rush (OLB, 6’2,205lbs, Greensboro, NC (Dudley HS)

Rush is a two-sided monster for the Aggies in 2018. In high school he played running back, carrying the ball 120 times for 1,172 yards and 10 touchdowns as a senior. As a former state champion, Rush was named the MVP of that game running for 120 yards and two touchdowns. His Linebacker roots stem from his great junior season in which he had 62 tackles (six for loss), two sacks and two INTs.