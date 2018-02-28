The excellence of Aggie Athletics continues by TyRel Thompson

The athletic programs of N.C. A&T have been on the rise as a Historically Black College and University athletic powerehouse for several years and are continuing their ascent into 2018.

So far this year, several of the athletic programs for the N.C. A&T Aggies have been nothing short of spectacular. From the football team finishing with their first undefeated season in the Mid Eastern Athletic Conference dating back to 1999, both the men and women’s basketball teams bouncing back after disappointing 2017 seasons, to the men and women’s track and field teams being poised for another sweep of the MEAC indoor and outdoor championships after winning the indoor championship for the second consecutive year.

The N.C. A&T football team dominated their competition, both conference and non-conference, this season. The Aggies looked nearly unstoppable on both sides of the field in each and every game.

They had the number one scoring offense and defense in the MEAC, as well as leading the conference in first team players (12). With the success of several key players and a legendary coach in Rod Broadway (MEAC coach of the year), the team made history this past season by finishing 12-0 (8-0 in conference play).

This was the schools first undefeated season since the 1940’s, and the team also went on to win the HBCU National Championship in Atlanta, GA. This marked the the program’s second Celebration Bowl appearance and win in three years ( the team won in 2015 against Alcorn State University).

Redshirt freshman offensive lineman, Trajan Douthit spoke about his experience playing in their undefeated season.

“The season was pretty fun, it was a learning experience. Hopefully we get to do the same thing next season,” said Douthit.

At the end of the season end head coach Rod Broadway retired and finished with a record of 59-22 in 6 seasons as the N.C. A&T head football coach.

The N.C. A&T Aggies dominance is not limited to just the football field. The men and womens basketball teams have put the rest of the MEAC on notice this season. Both teams have made statements this season, especially at home and in conference play.

The men’s basketball team has made a complete 360 from last season. The Aggies (18-12, 11-4), are undefeated at home this season (12-0), and are locked in a five-way tie for first place overall in the MEAC after handing Bethune-Cookman a defeat on monday evening.

The team’s last game is against its bitter rival N.C. Central (14-15, 8-7) on March 1st, and if they are able to grit out a win on the road, they will have their first regular season title in 26 years.

However, the Lady aggies have shown that the men aren’t the only ones that can ball out. This season they have only lost three games at home (12-3) and are currently number two overall in conference play (19-8, 14-1).

Recently they notched a huge win against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (22-5, 14-1), the number one team in the MEAC this season. There is one more game left against arch rival N.C. Central (9-19, 7-8) on March 1st in Durham, and a win there will put the Lady Aggies in first place in the MEAC, and a regular season title.

In the same fashion, track & field has been very successful as well winning its second straight indoor championship (both men and women). It is the first time since 1986-1987 that both the men’s and women’s track & field teams has won back to back. Not to mention, track & fields coach Duane Ross won his second straight coach of the year award, for both men and women’s teams.

The men’s team won five events with a total of 144 points. The men won gold, silver, and bronze in eight events; 200m, 60m hurdles, mile, triple-jump, 4x400m relay, 400m, shot put, and distance medley relay.

The women’s team blew away their competition like hot soup. The team won 7 titles for a total of 173.5 points. The women won gold, silver, and bronze medals in 9 events; 4×400 meter relay, 60 meters, 200 meters, 400 meters, pole vault, high & long jump, 800 meter, and distance medley.

India Brown, team captain for the women’s team explains the reason for their dominance.

“When you’re on a dominant team like mine, you’re surrounded by high confidence levels and winning mindsets,” said Brown. “ I will be forever grateful for the Lady Aggies track and field team.”