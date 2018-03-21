Ask a black girl by: Elijah Gibbs-Jones

QUESTION: What is your favorite thing about being a black woman?

Answer 1: “Being a black woman is so empowering. We go through so much but it only makes us stronger and unique. I’m extremely proud to be one!”

Answer 2: “My favorite thing about being an unapologetic black woman is the fact that everybody wants to be us. No matter what, no one can ever compare to a black woman and that’s facts.”

Answer 3: “I can be so versatile with the way I wear my hair and block out society’s opinions on how I should look. Just know that black women will always be magical!”