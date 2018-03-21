LegalShield takes NCAT by: Akilah Kafele

College students all over Greensboro are joining a marketing business called “LegalShield,” with opportunities to earn commission on each membership sale made by just making one sale

per month, average commission opportunities start at 230 dollars.

According to a press release through Business Wire, LegalShield is North America’s leading provider of affordable legal plans and identity theft protection for individuals, families and small businesses.

Starting at less than 25 dollars a month, members can gain access to a multitude of 24/7 legal services, helping with everything from benefit disputes at work, to car accidents and tickets.

Along with the legal services they offer, LegalShield also grows their company by allowing people to join as associates for a one-time fee of 249 dollars to start their own business by selling legal service memberships to others.

“I didn’t have to work for 10 years for a promotion. You put the information in front of people, they see the value, they sign up, you get paid the next day,” said Nathan Bourne an associate of LegalShield, on LegalShield’s website.

“Join for the benefits, not the money. We also have access to a lawyer 24/7, tax benefits, and discounts at over

250 retailers like Nike, Sephora, and Verizon,” said Harold Lowe, a junior mechanical engineering student.

N.C. A&T students have taken the LegalShield business by storm, with over 50 new members in the past few weeks.

They have also hosted information sessions around campus.

Students like Harold Lowe, have earned over 2000 dollars in commission sales.

College students around Greensboro are finding these commission numbers very attractive, but as always there is a catch.

Though a percentage is earned on each membership sell that associates make, if any of the LegalShield monthly memberships are canceled within the first year, the residual monthly income is forfeited.

LegalShield is a safe and legal business, but it is not necessarily a way to earn fast money as it may seem.

For more information on how LegalShield works, or how to join as an associate, check out their website: www. legalshield.com/become-associate.