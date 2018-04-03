Change for NBA eligibility: Good or Bad? by Chris Samuel

More than likely, your favorite NBA player either went to college for two years or less, or declared straight out of high school.

However, realistically most fans don’t feel as if that matters, and that what they care about is how the player is doing right now.

Currently, some of the best players came into the league at either 18 or 19 years old and have made an immediate impact.

One example of such a player is four time MVP, LeBron James. James averaged 20 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists as a rookie and the list for that stat line for a rookie is incredibly short.

Although, he was called “the chosen one” people did not expect that kind of season for someone who just graduated high school. Now, elite high school players are put on a pedestal and it’s almost expected that they come into the league ready to go.

Truthfully, today’s players take a few years to develop into an All-Star form and don’t come in their first season that great. Other players like Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett and Dwight Howard went to the league out of high school and made tremendous impacts down line, but not right away. Those players were incredible as high school seniors, but now there’s a rule that prevents that today.

In 2005, there was a rule agreed upon with the NBA and NCAA that a player has to be either 19 years old or be one year removed from high school to declare for the draft. For the most part, you have to spend at least one year in college to go the NBA, and this is known as “the one and done rule”.

Many NBA coaches, hall of famers and fans simply despise the rule. Some make the point that going to college before the NBA is unnecessary. Legendary Indiana coach Bob Knight called the rule “a disgrace”.

Even though the rule is just over a decade old, this rule has produced some of the NBA’s current talents. Players like Kevin Durant, Carmelo Anthony, Blake Griffin, Kyrie Irving, John Wall, DeMarcus Cousins, Anthony Davis and plenty of others only spent one year playing in college. Those in particular are all members of the All-Star team, but it doesn’t mean they are better than everyone else.

Current players who spent at least 3 years in college include Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, CJ McCollum, Jimmy Butler and Damian Lilliard. They are All-Stars and have made an image for themselves and an impact felt around the league. The brings to the front the question of which method is better.

In today’s game, some argue that elite high school players should have the choice to go to the NBA right after their high school season ends, while others think it should be a “two and done rule”. The second idea is that if you commit to college, you should stay in college at least two years to “develop”.

Other solutions besides immediate entrance to the NBA or two years in college, are the semi pro league G-League or to play overseas for a year.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver has been serious about eliminating the one and done rule due to scandals with players and school boosters. Since the NCAA doesn’t pay players, they get frustrated and wanted to be paid for their talents.

Most players agree that if a player is great enough, he should be paid for his talents since the NCAA does not. Development is also a huge discussion, but plain and simple: if a player isn’t ready, they’re not ready.