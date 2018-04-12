Learning to love N.C. A&T by: Marisa Comer

When I first imagined my dream college, N.C. A&T was not on the list.

Part of the reason was for the sake of rebellion because I would be a legacy kid (my mother, aunt and sister are alumni), and I thought it wasn’t a good school.

Now I know that isn’t true at all.

While I was judging N.C. A&T, I realized I didn’t have the facts to back up my initial thoughts. The illustrious N.C. A&T is ranked second in the nation for HBCUs.

According to Diverse Issues in Higher Education, N.C. A&T produces the highest amount of African-American STEM graduates than any other HBCU in the country, thus making this school the #1 HBCU for STEM.

“We produce the largest number of Black female and male engineers, with high caliber research across a wide variety of fields, from nanoengineering to sustainability. I like to say that

we have a small school feel with big opportunities,” said Dara Bradley, junior biological engineering student.

This year, our football team had a perfect season and are champions

of the Celebration Bowl. The Lady Aggies basketball team and men and women’s indoor track team are the Mid- Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) champions.

I never paid any attention to N.C. A&T’s elegant campus. We have a beautiful campus that is well maintained and undergoing renovations to make it even better.

The New Student Union is under construction and should be completed in May, in time for the 2018 Fall semester. While the construction is not yet done, students can tell that it is going to be great.