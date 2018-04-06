The GGG vs Canelo saga continues by Jarod Hamilton

The top tier boxers in the world fight up to two times, maybe even three times a year. The Deontay Wilders’, Anthony Joshuas’, Errol Spences’, and the Gennady Golovkins’ of the world are in that category.

All of them hold world championships in their respective weight classes. So imagine how it would feel after long, grueling, and strenuous training sessions lasting months, you get the opportunity to fight someone who is your equal in the weight class, not to mention all the titles of the weight class are on the line and the fight ends in a draw.

Now think about that same fight ending in a controversial draw where everyone in attendance and everyone who watched on pay-per-view believes you won the fight without question.

Not to mention that your perfect undefeated record was on the line. Now add in the fact that you negotiated a rematch for the biggest boxing weekend of the year, Cinco de Mayo, and that opponent was suspended after being tested for a banned substance from the previous fight and now the upcoming fight is canceled due to their suspension.

This is what has happened to Golovkin, 35, more commonly known as “Triple G”. On September 16, 2017 Golovkin (37-0) faced what BoxRec considers the best pound-for-pound boxer in the world today Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, 27, (49-1-1 34 KOs) in a superfight for the WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, IBO, Ring magazine, and lineal middleweight championship.

In a contest that at worst should have resulted in a scorecard of each fighter winning six rounds out of 12 a piece. The scorecards by three judges were Golovkin (7-5), a draw (6-6), and a shocking (8-4) decision in favor of Alvarez despite the Mexican boxer being out-punched in ten of the 12 rounds. The result was a split draw bringing the records for Golovkin and Alvarez to (37-0-1 33 KOs) and (49-1-2 34 KOs) respectively.

A rematch was set up for Cinco de Mayo weekend on May 5, 2018. The fight has since been nixed as Alvarez has been suspended by the Nevada Athletics Commission after testing for the banned substance clenbuterol, something he said he got from eating bad meat in his native Mexico.

Golovkin has since stated that it’s “bad for the sport” when someone, more specifically Alvarez tests positive for a banned substance, Golovkin told ESPN. On April 3rd, Alvarez was pulled from the superfight rematch with hopes of getting cleared in time to reschedule the fight for August or September of this year.

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, the scheduled venue for the now nixed fight, has since said they will hand out full refunds. Golovkin has been reported as saying he will fight on Cinco de Mayo regardless of Alvarez’s status for the bout.