The history of Easter Eggs by: Lauren Mitchell

Lauren Mitchell Brightly decorated eggs, Easter egg rolling, Easter egg hunts are all integral to celebrating Easter today. However, painting eggs during the springtime predates Christianity. In many cultures, the egg symbolizes new life, fertility, and rebirth. For example, for thousands of years Iranians decorated eggs on Nowruz, the Iranian New Year that falls on the Spring Equinox. Easter is a religious holiday, but some of it’s customs, like Easter eggs and many other Christian holidays, are linked to pagan traditions. Before the resurrection of Jesus was celebrated by Christians, historians argue that Pagans in Europe celebrated the spring equinox, and the return of the sun God. The term “Easter” actually

originates from the pagan goddess Eostre, who is celebrated at the equinox. When Christianity rose into power in Europe, officials decided to adopted pagan traditions rather and make them Christian holidays, so that it would be easier to convert pagan people to Christianity. Rather than being met resistance if they stripped pagan traditions away, they let them keep their traditions which

were later passed on through generations. For Christians, the Easter egg is symbolic of the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Painting the eggs, is a tradition within the Orthodox and Catholic Church, where eggs

are painted red to represent the blood of christ that was shed at the cross. The eggs

are then blessed at the end of passover and passed out to the congregation.