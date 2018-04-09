Yes, Black people go camping by: Alonzo Clark

The N.C. A&T Recreation Center screened a new mini documentary for students on Feb. 28 in Proctor Hall.

“An American Ascent” tells the story of the first all-black team of mountaineers hiking North America’s highest peak known as Mount Denali in Alaska.

N.C. A&T is the first HBCU to allow NOLS to network to get more student involvement.

During the hike, the team survived on dehydrated food like beans, tuna, chicken, Ramen Noodles and soup packets.

Since water took a while to boil at the higher elevations, the team ate high caloric foods, such as Snickers candy bars.

Frequent rock slides faced by the team did not allow them to reach the top of the mountain peak.

However, they did not let this stop them from climbing 17,000 feet above ground level.

Rosemary Saal, one of the team members of #ExpeditionDenali, spoke with students during the Q&A about her experience as an outdoor adventuer.

“From a young age, I had a strong set of role models, and it made me feel more empowered as a human being thinking about how significant of an impact those women had on me.” Saal said.

Saal role models exposed her to rock climbing that sparked her interest in outdoor adventures. Saal’s passion for the outdoors began at the age of 12.

Saal’s training consisted of taking the National Outdoor Leadership