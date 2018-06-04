OSA cooks up summer “Blue & Gold Cookout” by Kyra Brown

Summer is usually when everyone unwinds before the academic year, but N.C. A&T is still cooking up activities for its summer students. In fact, on Wednesday, May 23, 2018, The Office of Student Activities (OSA) hosted their annual Blue & Gold Cookout.

The OSA plans events for students to enjoy year-round, and this summer’s activities are located on the university’s website.

The organization scheduled a cookout from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., giving students and faculty an opportunity to socialize and enjoy tasty grilled summer food.

Students registered for the event at Moore Gym, where the event was held. Food was cooked and served behind the gym, and the Student Center was filled with games for everyone to enjoy. Students and faculty had the option between fish, burgers, hot dogs, chips and cookies.

“This is my first time taking summer courses at NCAT and I didn’t even know they did stuff like this,” said Jakayla Lide, junior public relations student.

By the end of the event, the gym’s trash cans were overflowing, and everyone left with a satisfying meal in their stomachs.

“I’m a pescetarian, and I’m so glad that had a fish option. Plus, it was delicious,” said Kerstin Fox, junior mathematics student.

If you enjoyed this event and want to attend other OSA events, be sure to check out the 2018 Summer Activities calendar on the university’s’ website. You can also visit the OSA office located in the Moore Gym suite 200.