Minneapolis, Minnesota and the journalism journey

The A&T Register took a trip to Minneapolis, Minnesota for a three-day trip centered around the betterment of the student-run newspaper. Take a look into their journey and how this trip has changed their lives.

Alexis Wray | Editor in Chief

I find that with each new city I visit I learn something new about myself. How much stronger I am, smarter I am, and ready for the world I am. Minneapolis, Minnesota gave me a fresh look on journalism.

The passion that used to run through my veins for a new story or the objectivity of it all has definitely diminished, but this trip allowed me to see how journalism is changing and how much better it will be for me and all journalist in the near future.

I had the opportunity to learn from other student journalists all across the country as we all shared similar experiences in this field; I discussed the lack of diversity in newsrooms with one of the oldest Black newspapers in Minnesota, and conversed with a professor from Cal Poly on cultural competence and lack of on his college campus. All of these experiences have only added to my outlook on journalism and will help make me a more relatable journalist.

Minneapolis was definitely a city that changed me. I refuse to forget my experiences there and how they will help me as I continue to grow.

I also think I want to live there one day…

Zila Sanchez | Managing Editor

Mi nombre es Zila and this is my reflection:

Attending the College Media Mega Workshop in Minneapolis has taught me the value of journalism and the work I’m doing now as a student journalist. I enjoyed meeting other students from across the country and hearing about their experiences, too. I’ve left Minnesota with a greater sense of purpose for myself, my staff and my community, and I could not be more grateful to everyone who made this opportunity possible. Long live the press.

Brittany Van Pelt | Digital Media Director

There were many aspects of Minneapolis that I enjoyed. Being able to travel once again with members of the A&T Register and spend a few days growing and honing on my journalism skills will be something I take with as I cross the stage in May.

One of the best parts of the trip was being apart of the Digital Journalism track and learning about various websites used to enhance and grow an interactive media platform. I took with along with me so many tools that I can’t wait to establish in my newspaper.

Minneapolis as a city itself was so beautiful and outdoorsy. Everywhere you turned on the campus, you were accustomed to seeing the beautiful green scenery as the backdrop of a fascinating skyline.

The U of M bridge connecting two sides of the large campus was about 3 miles long and overlooked the south side of Minneapolis and the Mississippi River. Minneapolis was an unforgettable trip and I can’t wait to one day return.

Elaijah Gibbs-Jones | theYard Editor

Being apart of the 2018 Associated College Press College Media-Mega Workshop was such a fulfilling and inspiring experience. I gained knowledge in many different spectrums.

I learned how to always report the truth no matter what. I gained different perspectives on Multimedia Storytelling. For example, I learned how to pack video, print, social media and photos into one on a website.

Visiting Minneapolis, MN also provided me with experiences I never knew I could have. Eating Egyptian food for the first time was an enlightenment on its own.

Meeting people who differ from me inspired me to always jump outside of my comfort zone. From appreciating the beautiful Minneapolis skyline to the indulging in a French toast bagel (highly recommend), this trip allowed me to grow not only as a journalist but as a person.